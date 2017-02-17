Esprit De Corps on a Sunday morning
On a chilly Sunday morning, students, trainees, veterans and members of the community gathered to watch the Battle Color Detachment show off their Marine pride during the annual Battle Color Ceremony at the Marine Corps Logistics Base. Though the weather put a hold on the U.S Marine Drum and Bugle Corps performance, marines from the Silent Drill Platoon and Color Guard managed to work with the minimal space in the gymnasium to showcase what they could.
