Editors Notebook: Are you ready to ride the rails to Vegas?
After taking part in Thursday morning's online press conference about the High Desert Corridor, I didn't know whether or not to be excited or skeptical about the prospects of a high-speed rail line linking Victorville and Las Vegas. According to the many officials who took part in person or via video on Thursday, XpressWest will be building the high-speed rail line from Victorville to Vegas and it could be ready for riders in 2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Fri
|corruption x
|1
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Fri
|Kenny
|7
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Thu
|Kenny
|8
|He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ...
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 25
|Sugg45
|4
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|Feb 22
|Well Well
|2
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 21
|badinga7
|26
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC