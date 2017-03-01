Editors Notebook: Are you ready to ride the rails to Vegas?

After taking part in Thursday morning's online press conference about the High Desert Corridor, I didn't know whether or not to be excited or skeptical about the prospects of a high-speed rail line linking Victorville and Las Vegas. According to the many officials who took part in person or via video on Thursday, XpressWest will be building the high-speed rail line from Victorville to Vegas and it could be ready for riders in 2022.

