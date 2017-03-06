Deputies break up fight at Victorvill...

Deputies break up fight at Victorville Chuck E. Cheesea s between 2 women

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

VICTORVILLE >> Deputies were summoned to a Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's Thursday after a run in turned into a full-scale brawl, sheriff's officials say. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. deputies went to the location in the 12700 block of Amargosa Road for a report of the two women rolling on the floor, kicking each other and pulling each other's hair, wrote San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... 13 hr Sue 2
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... 15 hr Hi Christy W 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 17 hr Greylord 34
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Sun Who 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Sun The Real Sheriff 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mar 2 Kenny 8
News He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ... Feb 27 solongfarewell 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC