Deputies break up fight at Victorville Chuck E. Cheesea s between 2 women
VICTORVILLE >> Deputies were summoned to a Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's Thursday after a run in turned into a full-scale brawl, sheriff's officials say. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. deputies went to the location in the 12700 block of Amargosa Road for a report of the two women rolling on the floor, kicking each other and pulling each other's hair, wrote San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller in an email.
