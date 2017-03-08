Deadly crashes prompt traffic improvements at Amethyst Road, Mojave Drive
Days after the fatal collision at the Amethsyst Road and Mojave Drive intersection that claimed the lives of two Adelanto children, the city responded by adding a stop sign, installing flashing beacons above the stop signs and also improved lane striping. The Feb. 18 collision at the intersection was the second deadly crash in that area reported in the month of February, and the city is hopeful the improvements at the intersection will resonate with motorists.
