Creative Arts Theater to present a Guys and Dollsa

The Creative Arts Theater will revive the 1951 Tony Award-winning musical "Guys and Dolls" beginning April 20 at the High Desert Center for the Arts, 15615 Eighth St., Victorville. Featuring such timeless songs as "Luck Be A Lady," "A Bushel and a Peck" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this classic musical will star Wyatt Hendrickson, Maddy Velasquez, Emma Harbottle, Aaron Niotta and other local talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.