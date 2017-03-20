Creative Arts Theater to present a Gu...

Creative Arts Theater to present a Guys and Dollsa

Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The Creative Arts Theater will revive the 1951 Tony Award-winning musical "Guys and Dolls" beginning April 20 at the High Desert Center for the Arts, 15615 Eighth St., Victorville. Featuring such timeless songs as "Luck Be A Lady," "A Bushel and a Peck" and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," this classic musical will star Wyatt Hendrickson, Maddy Velasquez, Emma Harbottle, Aaron Niotta and other local talent.

Victorville, CA

