County homeless population stabilized?

Twenty-one fewer homeless people were found on the streets, in transitional housing and in shelters in San Bernardino County than were counted a year ago, a sign that progress to combat the problem countywide has been firm and steady, officials say. In 2015, there were 2,140 total homeless counted and 1,887 were tallied last year, representing a 12-percent year-over-year dip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.