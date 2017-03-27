County homeless population stabilized?
Twenty-one fewer homeless people were found on the streets, in transitional housing and in shelters in San Bernardino County than were counted a year ago, a sign that progress to combat the problem countywide has been firm and steady, officials say. In 2015, there were 2,140 total homeless counted and 1,887 were tallied last year, representing a 12-percent year-over-year dip.
