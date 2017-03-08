Councilwoman Gomeza s third nominee for Victorville Planning Commission rejected
With her choice for the Planning Commission failing to get appointed yet again, Councilwoman Blanca Gomez said Wednesday she will continue to seek the advice of her peers in order to fill the vacant seat. During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, Gomez nominated Victorville resident and recent City Council candidate Sergio Reyes as her third choice for the Planning Commission.
