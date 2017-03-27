Construction of new Home2 Suites hotel off Amargosa Road in Victorville underway
A Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel is well on its way to becoming a new addition to the High Desert. Construction of the four-story hotel, which will be located adjacent to Chuck E. Cheese's, has already begun on 1.69 acres of vacant land on the southwest corner of Amargosa and La Mesa roads.
