Cinematic standouts: Hesperia students show off skills at I Can Film Festival
Attention shifted northeast of Hollywood on Tuesday to a film festival and awards show that spotlighted the creativity of Hesperia Unified School District students. Organizers of the 2nd annual I CAN Film Festival struck up the Cedar Middle School Jazz Band and rolled out the red carpet for 16 finalists selected from a pool of 31 student- and teacher-made films.
