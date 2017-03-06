Cinematic standouts: Hesperia students show off skills at I Can Film Festival Updated at
Attention shifted northeast of Hollywood on Tuesday to a film festival and awards show that spotlighted the creativity of Hesperia Unified School District students. Organizers of the 2nd annual I CAN Film Festival struck up the Cedar Middle School Jazz Band and rolled out the red carpet for 16 finalists selected from a pool of 31 student- and teacher-made films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hesperia Star.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|20 hr
|Jim I know who wh...
|35
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mon
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mon
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mar 2
|Kenny
|8
|He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ...
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC