Carjacking suspecta s preliminary hearing set for Tuesday

A 26-year-old transient charged with second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or by means of force likely to cause great bodily harm is due in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, court records show. Doyle Thomas Looney appeared in a Victorville courtroom Thursday morning and had his preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.

