California Escapee Arrested In Las Vegas

Wednesday

A suspect who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a patrol car in Southern California has been caught in Nevada. San Bernardino County sheriff's officials say 31-year-old Charles Brown was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas.

