Body-worn cameras on track for June deployment

1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A body-worn camera pilot program at two sheriff's stations, including Apple Valley, is on track to begin in June, an official said Tuesday, marking a rapid ascension toward deployment only three weeks after county policy makers approved the year-long test run. "It's moving pretty quick," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Project Team Leader Neil Slawson said during a presentation to the Victorville Rotary Club.

