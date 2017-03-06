Board to vote Tuesday on body-worn ca...

Board to vote Tuesday on body-worn camera pilot program

San Bernardino County Supervisors on Tuesday will consider approving a roughly $122,000 contract for the 12-month body-worn camera pilot program outfitting 60 to 70 deputies between two stations including Apple Valley. The proposed contract itself, with Georgia-based Utility Associates Inc., will span 18 months and begin immediately to afford ample time "to complete infrastructure design, hardware and software installation, uniform modifications, system testing and other program requirements that need to be met before the pilot project commences," a county staff report noted.

