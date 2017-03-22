Board announces new CEO
A 12-year veteran of fair management is the new chief executive officer of the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. Ken Alstott, 53, of Victorville, was selected by the Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors on Wednesday to replace former CEO Stacey Dodge, who resigned at the end of July.
