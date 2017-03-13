Bellflower, Long Beach men jailed in ...

Bellflower, Long Beach men jailed in connection to Victorville, Apple Valley burglaries

Friday Mar 10

VICTORVILLE >> Four Long Beach area men were jailed early Thursday morning after a burglary call ended up in a high speed chase. Wendell Prince, 28, of Bellflower along with Long Beach residents Tyler Baughman, 22, Charles Shelton, 24, and Joshua Wise, 19, were taken into custody after deputies used a pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver to end the chase, a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release states.

