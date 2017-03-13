Bellflower, Long Beach men jailed in connection to Victorville, Apple Valley burglaries
VICTORVILLE >> Four Long Beach area men were jailed early Thursday morning after a burglary call ended up in a high speed chase. Wendell Prince, 28, of Bellflower along with Long Beach residents Tyler Baughman, 22, Charles Shelton, 24, and Joshua Wise, 19, were taken into custody after deputies used a pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver to end the chase, a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|30 min
|Whity
|27
|The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|HOLLY
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|Musikologist
|21
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|2 hr
|Who
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|dhex
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Sue
|35
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Sun
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC