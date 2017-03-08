Barstow man pleads not guilty to four felonies in connection to sexual abuse arrest
The 36-year-old Barstow man arrested for allegedly molesting his ex-girlfriend's daughter over a period of 10 years pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom Wednesday afternoon to four felonies, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|3 hr
|Who
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 7
|Jim I know who wh...
|34
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mar 6
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mar 2
|Kenny
|8
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC