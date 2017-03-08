Barstow man pleads not guilty to four...

Barstow man pleads not guilty to four felonies in connection to sexual abuse arrest

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The 36-year-old Barstow man arrested for allegedly molesting his ex-girlfriend's daughter over a period of 10 years pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom Wednesday afternoon to four felonies, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... 3 hr Who 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 7 Jim I know who wh... 34
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 6 Sue 2
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Mar 6 Hi Christy W 9
News BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia Mar 5 Who 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Mar 5 The Real Sheriff 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mar 2 Kenny 8
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC