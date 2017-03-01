Barstow man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Victorville late Tuesday
A 23-year-old man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run rollover crash that left two men seriously injured was arrested late Tuesday, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said Lamont Diondre Brandon, of Barstow, was arrested following Tuesday night's incident, which began on Nisqualli Road near Cypress Avenue.
