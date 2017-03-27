Barstow man accused of stabbing neigh...

Barstow man accused of stabbing neighbor expected in court Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A 62-year-old Barstow man accused of stabbing his neighbor twice is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Friday afternoon. Barstow police arrested Ralph Anthony Rasmussen after responding to the 300 Block of Beverly Street a little after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anybody have room for Fri Tryitout 2
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Mar 28 Cookcoo 7
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Mar 27 Buzz 3
Amber Michelle Sperberg Mar 26 AMBER 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
News Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass... Mar 25 Lynne Huffman 2
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC