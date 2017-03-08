Barstow man accused of sexually abusing girl for 10 years, more victims feared

VICTORVILLE >> A Barstow man accused of sexually abusing a former girlfriend's young daughter for a decade is expected to be in court Wednesday, booking records show. Christopher Michael Manzanares, 36, was arrested Monday morning at his job in Barstow on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a child under 14 by force or fear, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child with 10 years or more age difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.