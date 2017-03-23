Barstow carjacking, kidnapping suspect charged with 7 felonies

A 29-year-old man Barstow arrested in Apple Valley earlier this week was charged with numerous felonies and pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom to criminal charges Thursday afternoon. Court records show Alejandro Arnulfo Martinez pleaded not guilty to seven felonies, including two counts of assault with a firearm, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and carjacking.

