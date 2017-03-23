Barstow carjacking, kidnapping suspect charged with 7 felonies
A 29-year-old man Barstow arrested in Apple Valley earlier this week was charged with numerous felonies and pleaded not guilty in a Victorville courtroom to criminal charges Thursday afternoon. Court records show Alejandro Arnulfo Martinez pleaded not guilty to seven felonies, including two counts of assault with a firearm, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and carjacking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|4 hr
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Sat
|Conversate
|38
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Sat
|Funny
|5
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Sat
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC