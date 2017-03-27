'B' Tattoo Arrestee Who Escaped Patrol Unit Found, Arrested
An Adelanto man who slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a Victorville patrol unit was found and arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas, authorities said. Charles Brown, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of transporting narcotics, according to the Victorville Police Department.
