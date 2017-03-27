'B' Tattoo Arrestee Who Escaped Patro...

'B' Tattoo Arrestee Who Escaped Patrol Unit Found, Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

An Adelanto man who slipped out of his handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a Victorville patrol unit was found and arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas, authorities said. Charles Brown, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of transporting narcotics, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Tue Cookcoo 7
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Mar 27 Buzz 3
Amber Michelle Sperberg Mar 26 AMBER 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
News Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass... Mar 25 Lynne Huffman 2
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at March 29 at 6:13PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,663 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC