Auto parts store continues high octane growth in High Desert

With the company planning to open more stores in the High Desert, O'Reilly Auto Parts has become a big player in the local retail market over the last few years. The City of Hesperia's Development Review Committee will discuss a site plan review to construct a 7,237-square-foot O'Reilly's store in the Hesperia Marketplace Shopping Center near the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue.

