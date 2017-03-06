Auto parts store continues high octan...

Auto parts store continues high octane growth in High Desert

With the company planning to open more stores in the High Desert, O'Reilly Auto Parts has become a big player in the local retail market over the last few years. The City of Hesperia's Development Review Committee will discuss a site plan review to construct a 7,237-square-foot O'Reilly's store in the Hesperia Marketplace Shopping Center near the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue.

