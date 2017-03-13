Authorities warn of impaired driving dangers on St. Patricka s Day
Authorities believe there could be an increase in impaired drivers on the road after a night of drinking on St. Patrick's Day, which lands on Friday this year. California Highway Patrol spokesman Matt Hunt said the agency will have extra units patrolling roads and looking for signs of impaired driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|10 hr
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Wed
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Syco from Delano
|5
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|Paco
|28
|The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11)
|Mar 14
|HOLLY
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC