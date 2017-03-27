Authorities: Victorville man arrested in connection to homicide investigation

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male, later identified as Adam Lagasse, 24, of Victorville, at a home in the 15400 block of Pamela Lane at 7:40 a.m. Monday. Lagasse, who was suffering from apparent blunt force trauma to his head, according to authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene.

