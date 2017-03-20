Authorities seek publica s help in locating suspect accused of attacking developmentally disabled...
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of assaulting a developmentally disabled teenager Friday. San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies were told by the reporting party that his 19-year-old son had been attacked by his neighbor in the 13600 block of Hamlet Court, according to authorities.
