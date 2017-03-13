Authorities: Man stunned with Taser after a aggressive behaviora at doctora s office Tuesday
A 64-year-old man accused of acting aggressively at a local doctor's office was stunned with a Taser and arrested Tuesday, authorities said. Leroy Manuel Nunez was arrested following the incident, which occurred in the 12900 block of Hesperia Road early Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Wed
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Wed
|Syco from Delano
|5
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|Paco
|28
|The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11)
|Mar 14
|HOLLY
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Mar 14
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC