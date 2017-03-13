Authorities ID 35-year-old Victorville woman found dead in Hook Park Wednesday

A 25-year-old transient accused of assaulting a woman and then running over her body as she lay on the ground at Hook Park on Wednesday is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning if criminally charged by prosecutors. Booking records show Walter Alfonso Gonzalez Maravilla was being held without bail at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto after he was taken into custody while attempting to drive away from the park.

