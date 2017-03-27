Attorneys deliver closing arguments in trial for deputies accused of beating Apple Valley man
Three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, from the left, Nicholas Downey, Charles Foster and Michael Phelps, have been charged in the April 9, 2015 beating of Apple Valley resident Francis Jared Pusok following a nearly three-hour pursuit in the High Desert. MICAH ESCAMILLA - STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Attorneys gave their closing statements Monday in the highly publicized trial of three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies who were caught on video reportedly beating an Apple Valley man in 2015 at the end of a wild chase that included the man stealing a horse and riding through the desert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Tue
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Sun
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC