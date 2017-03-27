Attorneys deliver closing arguments i...

Attorneys deliver closing arguments in trial for deputies accused of beating Apple Valley man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, from the left, Nicholas Downey, Charles Foster and Michael Phelps, have been charged in the April 9, 2015 beating of Apple Valley resident Francis Jared Pusok following a nearly three-hour pursuit in the High Desert. MICAH ESCAMILLA - STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Attorneys gave their closing statements Monday in the highly publicized trial of three San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies who were caught on video reportedly beating an Apple Valley man in 2015 at the end of a wild chase that included the man stealing a horse and riding through the desert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Tue Cookcoo 7
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Mon Buzz 3
Amber Michelle Sperberg Sun AMBER 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
News Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass... Mar 25 Lynne Huffman 2
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at March 29 at 3:21AM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC