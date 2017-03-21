As businesses arrive, Adelanto officials trumpeting signs of progress
Without diminishing the value of Tuesday's groundbreaking for a new Shell gas station and market, Mayor Rich Kerr vowed, however, that the project would pale in comparison to others coming in near-future ceremonies. But the image, alone, of city officials in hardhats and holding shovels, ushering in a new business into Adelanto, has become an important one to transmit these days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mon
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
|Male prostitution (Jun '13)
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|7
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Mar 15
|Gorge ayon
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Mar 15
|Syco from Delano
|5
|Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|Paco
|28
|The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11)
|Mar 14
|HOLLY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC