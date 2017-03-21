Apple Valley: Town Manager to retire ...

Apple Valley: Town Manager to retire July 30

After nearly a decade as the town's top employee, Frank Robinson has announced he will retire this summer, a decision that comes a year ahead of his initial plans. Robinson's announcement came Tuesday - to management staff during a morning meeting and to the public via a written statement released thereafter - and he cited a need to return to his home state of Texas as a deciding factor.

