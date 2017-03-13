Apple Valley boasts pre-recession unemployment rate
The current rate of those unemployed in this town is the lowest it's been in a decade, the signal of a strong and consistent rebound from the depths of the Great Recession. In 2010, the town's unemployment rate stood at what Economic Development Manager Orlando Acevedo described as an “almost unimaginable” 15.5 percent, which was significantly higher than the 10 percent national rate in late 2009, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
