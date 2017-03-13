Apple Valley boasts pre-recession une...

Apple Valley boasts pre-recession unemployment rate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The current rate of those unemployed in this town is the lowest it's been in a decade, the signal of a strong and consistent rebound from the depths of the Great Recession. In 2010, the town's unemployment rate stood at what Economic Development Manager Orlando Acevedo described as an “almost unimaginable” 15.5 percent, which was significantly higher than the 10 percent national rate in late 2009, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
Male prostitution (Jun '13) Mar 15 Gorge ayon 7
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Mar 15 Gorge ayon 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Mar 15 Syco from Delano 5
News Cartel drug bust yields arrests in Hesperia (Sep '09) Mar 14 Paco 28
The new McDonald's is new located at 17134 Hwy ... (Jul '11) Mar 14 HOLLY 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Mar 14 Musikologist 21
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC