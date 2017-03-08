Adelanto father, son arrested suspected of robbing post office
RIVERSIDE >> An Adelanto father and son have been charged in federal court accused of robbing a Victorville postal facility, federal officials announced Monday. Charges filed Friday against Corey Parker Sr., 46, and Corey Parker Jr., 23, both of Adelanto, allege the two conspired to rob the Victorville post office Thursday night, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|8 hr
|me in apple
|6
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|17 hr
|Who
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 7
|Jim I know who wh...
|34
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mar 6
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC