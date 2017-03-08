Adelanto father, son arrested suspected of robbing post office

RIVERSIDE >> An Adelanto father and son have been charged in federal court accused of robbing a Victorville postal facility, federal officials announced Monday. Charges filed Friday against Corey Parker Sr., 46, and Corey Parker Jr., 23, both of Adelanto, allege the two conspired to rob the Victorville post office Thursday night, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.