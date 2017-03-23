Adelanto eyes inter-fund loan for sur...

Adelanto eyes inter-fund loan for surveillance project

City officials will seek to lift an internal policy that bars borrowing from one fund to pay for projects that would normally be bankrolled by another in an effort to increase security at Adelanto-owned facilities. The amendment that would excuse inter-fund borrowing will help pay for a project that will also streamline business and customer-facing administration activities in real time, officials said last week.

