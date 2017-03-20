a Super blooma hits the High Desert
Thanks to an unseasonably wet winter followed by early warm weather, a natural phenomenon known as a “super bloom” is sweeping some Southern California deserts - and the High Desert is next in line, experts say. Monday marked the official first day of spring, but longtime locals have probably already noticed the extra color decorating our typically tan terrains, and weeds or otherwise, this season's growth is noticeably greener.
