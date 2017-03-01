A Chuck E. Cheese In California Turns...

A Chuck E. Cheese In California Turns Violent

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: SFGate

Two very violent fights occurred at a Chuck E. Cheese in Victorville, California. According to an onlooker named Sharon Cabrera, who recorded the first fight on her phone, parents were fighting over tickets which can be used to win prizes at the restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Fri corruption x 1
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Fri Kenny 7
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Thu Kenny 8
News He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ... Feb 27 solongfarewell 1
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 25 Sugg45 4
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... Feb 22 Well Well 2
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 21 badinga7 26
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at March 04 at 2:56AM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC