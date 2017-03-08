a A new sense of unitya at this yeara s High Desert Womena s Expo
From fashion to fitness, the 17th annual Women's Expo of the High Desert had “something for every woman,” drawing in thousands of attendees Saturday at the High Desert Event Center. Hosted by El Dorado Broadcasters with the sponsorship of local businesses and organizations, the yearly event usually draws about 5,000, but this year the attendance estimate was more than 6,000, according to El Dorado Sales Manager Kim Jennings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|Fri
|me in apple
|6
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Fri
|Who
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 7
|Jim I know who wh...
|34
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Mar 6
|Sue
|2
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Mar 6
|Hi Christy W
|9
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|Mar 5
|The Real Sheriff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC