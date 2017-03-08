a A new sense of unitya at this yeara...

a A new sense of unitya at this yeara s High Desert Womena s Expo

From fashion to fitness, the 17th annual Women's Expo of the High Desert had “something for every woman,” drawing in thousands of attendees Saturday at the High Desert Event Center. Hosted by El Dorado Broadcasters with the sponsorship of local businesses and organizations, the yearly event usually draws about 5,000, but this year the attendance estimate was more than 6,000, according to El Dorado Sales Manager Kim Jennings.

