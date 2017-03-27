5 Things to do this weekend

5 Things to do this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Barnum & Bailey Circus, Circus Vargas takes over the circus tradition in America. It returns to Hesperia for a five-day run, embarking on a brand new epic adventure under the Big Top! Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for 2017's retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque! This journey of fantastic proportions will have children of all ages marveling at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science-fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey! America's favorite traveling circus is a family-run operation featuring several generations of artists and crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Tue Cookcoo 7
Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14) Mar 27 Buzz 3
Amber Michelle Sperberg Mar 26 AMBER 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mar 25 Conversate 38
News Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass... Mar 25 Lynne Huffman 2
News High school student arrested for alleged robber... Mar 20 Suggest 45 4
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Mar 16 Suggest who shuts up 10
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at March 30 at 8:28AM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC