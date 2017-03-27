5 Things to do this weekend

Barnum & Bailey Circus, Circus Vargas takes over the circus tradition in America. It returns to Hesperia for a five-day run, embarking on a brand new epic adventure under the Big Top! Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for 2017's retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque! This journey of fantastic proportions will have children of all ages marveling at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science-fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey! America's favorite traveling circus is a family-run operation featuring several generations of artists and crew.

