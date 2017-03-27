5 Things to do this weekend
Barnum & Bailey Circus, Circus Vargas takes over the circus tradition in America. It returns to Hesperia for a five-day run, embarking on a brand new epic adventure under the Big Top! Goggles, gears, and gadgets set the stage for 2017's retro-futuristic production, Steam Cirque! This journey of fantastic proportions will have children of all ages marveling at the wacky and wonderful cast of characters that come alive in this exciting steampunk, science-fiction fantasy inspired circus odyssey! America's favorite traveling circus is a family-run operation featuring several generations of artists and crew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Tue
|Cookcoo
|7
|Chase Merritt's family (Nov '14)
|Mar 27
|Buzz
|3
|Amber Michelle Sperberg
|Mar 26
|AMBER
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Mar 25
|Conversate
|38
|Phelan man held on $500,00 bail for alleged ass...
|Mar 25
|Lynne Huffman
|2
|High school student arrested for alleged robber...
|Mar 20
|Suggest 45
|4
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|Mar 16
|Suggest who shuts up
|10
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC