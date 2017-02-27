Workshop: Victorville officials dona t see quick fix for Old Town
City officials and the Planning Commission met Thursday night in the second of three planned workshops dealing with future plans to redevelop and revitalize the historic Old Town neighborhood. During the meeting, held at the former Bank of America Building at 15500 Seventh St., officials focused on gathering more public input while discussing land use, development density and site and building standards that will correspond with the city's vision.
