Woman's unborn baby, husband killed in crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

A 23-year-old woman is mourning the loss of her unborn baby girl and husband after a driver, with two prior DUI convictions, allegedly ran a stop sign in Victorville and crashed into her family's car, according to KTLA . The fatal crash happened about 1:45 a.m. Saturday when a man behind the wheel of a 2002 Hyundai sedan was driving north on Amethyst Road and allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.