Woman suffers minor injuries after crash on Hesperia Road Tuesday

The crash, which occurred on Hesperia Road near Green Tree Boulevard, was reported just after 2:15 p.m. While an extrication was initially requested, Victorville Sheriff's Station Deputy Jeff Dean said it ultimately wasn't required, but one of the drivers involved was taken to a local hospital. Dean said the crash occurred as a woman in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed north on Hesperia Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.