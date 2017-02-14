Woman suffers minor injuries after cr...

Woman suffers minor injuries after crash on Hesperia Road Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The crash, which occurred on Hesperia Road near Green Tree Boulevard, was reported just after 2:15 p.m. While an extrication was initially requested, Victorville Sheriff's Station Deputy Jeff Dean said it ultimately wasn't required, but one of the drivers involved was taken to a local hospital. Dean said the crash occurred as a woman in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed north on Hesperia Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) 2 hr Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 6 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC