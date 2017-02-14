Woman suffers minor injuries after crash on Hesperia Road Tuesday
The crash, which occurred on Hesperia Road near Green Tree Boulevard, was reported just after 2:15 p.m. While an extrication was initially requested, Victorville Sheriff's Station Deputy Jeff Dean said it ultimately wasn't required, but one of the drivers involved was taken to a local hospital. Dean said the crash occurred as a woman in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser was headed north on Hesperia Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Paul
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Sun
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 6
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC