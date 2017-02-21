With upbeat tempo, celebratory Black History Month mixer not without message
Community leaders and members, including those from church and civic groups, filled a festive banquet room here Sunday afternoon, acting more often as participants than spectators in a celebration of African-American culture. For the ninth year, Barbara James, editor for the High Desert Valley News, organized the Black History Month event - this year, a "Community Mixer" inside the Terrace Room at the Foremost Retirement Resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He Was Elected Mayor of Lightning in a Bottle. ...
|55 min
|solongfarewell
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Sugg45
|4
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Sat
|Who
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Fri
|Rude
|6
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|Feb 22
|Well Well
|2
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 21
|badinga7
|26
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC