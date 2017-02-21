With upbeat tempo, celebratory Black ...

With upbeat tempo, celebratory Black History Month mixer not without message

Community leaders and members, including those from church and civic groups, filled a festive banquet room here Sunday afternoon, acting more often as participants than spectators in a celebration of African-American culture. For the ninth year, Barbara James, editor for the High Desert Valley News, organized the Black History Month event - this year, a "Community Mixer" inside the Terrace Room at the Foremost Retirement Resort.

