'We Poisoned a Dog-and Killed Her Hubby'
A California mother's boy toy testified that they'd planned to off her husband with arsenic-laced pudding-and that they tested the fatal brew on a neighborhood pup. Sabrina Limon said that leaving her husband wasn't an option, her younger lover told police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|20 hr
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Mon
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|Wow
|2
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC