Victorville woman charged in 2012 killing of her newborn son

Tanika Lee Collins, 30, of Victorville, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder Friday in Victorville Superior Court, court records show. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2012, deputies were called to a home in the 16000 block of Sunhill Drive about an unresponsive newborn baby boy.

