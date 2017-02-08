Victorville woman arrested for alleged robbery, attempted extortion

Authorities arrested a Victorville woman at her home Tuesday night after she allegedly stole a local convenience store owner's cellphone and eventually demanded the victim pay for her to the return the phone. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Silvia Cecilia Rangel, 39, at her home in the 14800 block of Rodeo Drive on suspicion of robbery and attempted extortion, booking records show.

