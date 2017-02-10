Victorville to consider terminating contract with County Fire
Facing rising public safety costs and an impending reduction in service levels, the City Council here will consider terminating its contract with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District. The recommendation, made by city staff, will be addressed during a workshop on Feb. 15 where Council members will discuss both the contract, which is set to expire on July 5, 2018, and options for funding future fire services in Victorville.
