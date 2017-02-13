Victorville Red Cross seeks volunteers for campaign
The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to install free smoke alarms and provide home fire safety education to area residents on Saturday and throughout the year as part of the Home Fire Campaign. The Home Fire Campaign is a national initiative designed to reduce the number of fire-related deaths and injuries in the U.S. by 25 percent by the year 2020.
