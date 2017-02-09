Victorville prison guard accused of t...

Victorville prison guard accused of taking bribes to plead guilty in federal court

A guard at the federal prison in Victorville has agreed to plead guilty to bribery after he was arrested last month. Ignacio Adrian Sobers Jr., 31, of San Bernardino, agreed to a plea agreement filed Thursday in federal court, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

