Victorville man, juvenile arrested for forcing entry into a home, assaulting two men
An 18-year-old man and a juvenile were behind bars after authorities say they forced their way into a home and assaulted two men. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Donovan Cole at his home in the 15800 block of Candlewood Drive on Sunday in connection to the crime authorities say happened late Saturday night.
