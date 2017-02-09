Victorville man arrested in San Bernardino for alleged drug-related murder
Authorities arrested a Victorville man, who is an alleged self admitted drug dealer, Thursday accused of shooting a man in San Bernardino earlier this week over “money owed for illegal narcotics.” San Bernardino Police Department officials announced Friday that Jose Enrique Gamboa was arrested in the area of Rialto and Arrowhead avenues at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say Gamboa, 41, shot and killed Albert Casillas, 33, of San Bernardino, on Feb. 5. San Bernardino police responded to the shooting at approximately 4 a.m. and found Casillas down near a curb in the 500 block of West 13th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 6
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|Wow
|2
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC