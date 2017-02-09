Victorville man arrested in San Bernardino for alleged drug-related murder

Authorities arrested a Victorville man, who is an alleged self admitted drug dealer, Thursday accused of shooting a man in San Bernardino earlier this week over “money owed for illegal narcotics.” San Bernardino Police Department officials announced Friday that Jose Enrique Gamboa was arrested in the area of Rialto and Arrowhead avenues at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say Gamboa, 41, shot and killed Albert Casillas, 33, of San Bernardino, on Feb. 5. San Bernardino police responded to the shooting at approximately 4 a.m. and found Casillas down near a curb in the 500 block of West 13th Street.

